Playing for Paws animal rescue fundraiser March 7

The seventh annual Playing for Paws animal rescue fundraiser will take place on Saturday, March 7, at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford, with live music by Mia & the Riff and Acoustic Madness.

Food, raffles and more.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online only at p4p2020.eventbrite.com. Ticket must be present to enter and will include entrance to event with full buffet dinner; cash bar.

For ages 12 and over. No tickets sales at the door and tickets are non-refundable.

All proceeds will be divided equally between Animals in Distress, Project Precious Rescue, Thank Dog Rescue and Stratford Cat Project.

The 50/50 raffle proceeds will go to the Trumbull Animal Group (TAG).

For more information: miafanali@gmail.com.