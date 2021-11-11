Plaque-lined arteries put future health of young American Indians at risk

Young American Indians with early signs of plaque in their arteries may be especially vulnerable to heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular conditions later in life, according to new research that calls for earlier interventions.
Atherosclerosis is a common and potentially dangerous condition because it reduces blood flow wherever plaque develops, be it in the arteries of the heart, the brain, the legs or the kidneys. Plaque also can break off into the bloodstream and get stuck in another part of the body.