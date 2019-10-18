Planning & Zoning - Rich Deecken
Party - Republicam
Incumbent? - No
Age - 32
Current Job/Employer? - Bridgeport Board of Education
High School - Trumbull High
College - Sacred Heart
Post Graduate - Sacred Heart
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Irresponsible zoning decisions. I will fight to roll back the runaway zone changes and radical text amendments that have been rammed through in the last two years that have allowed nearly a thousand new apartments to flood into Trumbull.
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - As a Planning & Zoning Commissioner from 2010-19, including a term as Chairman, and an Inland Wetlands Commissioner from 2009-present, I have demonstrated sound land use judgment and effective leadership. I look forward to returning to P&Z.
Tell us about your family - Married to Theresa, daughter, Deanna (3)
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Planning & Zoning Commissioner (2010-19), former Chairman (2014-15) -- Inland Wetlands Commissioner (2009-present) -- Booth Hill/Jane Ryan Building Committee, Chairman (2018-present) -- Athletic Coach, Bassick High School (2013-present)
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - www.coachherbstfortrumbull.com