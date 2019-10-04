Planning & Zoning Commission: Tony Silber

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - 61

Current Job/Employer? - Long Hill Media

High School - Amityville, NY High School

College - SUNY Albany

Post Graduate - None

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - The Planning and Zoning Commission establishes and enforces standards for development that's appropriate and consistent with the town's character. P&Z is not an economic development agency, it's a land-use board. I'll work to ensure we adhere to the zoning regulations and the 2014 master plan, and I'll set a high bar for evaluating proposals not consistent with those documents.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Financial stability, low taxes, great schools, community atmosphere.

Tell us about your family - Married, three kids.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Planning and Zoning, former Trumbull Rotary, Community Facilities Building Committee, former Board of Finance alternate.

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -