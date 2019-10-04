Planning & Zoning Commission: Mark Block

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - No

Age - 58

Current Job/Employer? - Executive Director, Congregation Rodeph Sholom

High School - Trumbull High

College - Western CT State University

Post Graduate - MBA/Marketing, Sacred Heart University

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Haphazard development of residential housing, both rental and owned, requiring zoning changes along with the a lack of commercial development in under-performing areas of town to grow Trumbull's grand list.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Increased responsible economic development; full funding of education to ensure our students are prepared for the challenges of the second decade of the 21st century; reduction in town spending along with economies of scale in purchasing; reduction in town attorney fees and a return to focusing on maintaining the New England character of our community.

Tell us about your family - Ann Sales Block (wife), retired Trumbull Public Schools Social Worker; Emily Block (daughter)

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Trumbull Town Council D3, Town of Trumbull Ethics Commission, Aquatics Building Study Committee, MetroCogs Citizens Advisory Committee

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -