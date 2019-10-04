Planning & Zoning Commission: Fred Garrity

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - Not given

Current Job/Employer? - FTG Strategic Partners

High School - Notre Dame, Fairfield

College - Albertus Magnus

Post Graduate - Albertus Magnus

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Maintaining, Strengthening and Protecting Trumbull's Quality of Life is paramount in good planning, to ensure smart development only in the right areas to support growth consistent with Trumbull’s POCD

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Cognizance of living in an electronic information age, where balancing PZ applications by reshaping or rejecting inconsistent plans vs approval of positive development is evolving when social media can both activate support or push back, and the data being used to promote that may or may not be completely accurate.

Tell us about your family - Married with a blended family wife Holly, son Fred III and daughter Christina, step daughters Samantha and Melynda

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Trumbull Planning and Zoning two terms 2009-2019, current and previous Chairman, Chairman Greater Bridgeport Regional Planning Agency (6 town) both terms 2008-2010, Treasurer Greater Bridgeport St Patrick's Day Parade, Finance Committee Knights of Columbus Council 16, Executive Director The CT United Ride, Former Trumbull Little League and Girls Softball Manager, Fundraiser for: The Center for Family Justice, The Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital, The Vincent Pezzella Foundation, The Marilyn Goldstone Foundation, The Barnum Festival

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - https://trumbulldemocrats.org/