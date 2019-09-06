Plan for road closings, delays Sunday

The 18th Annual CT United Ride on Sunday September 9, 2018 where around 2,000 motorcycle riders took part in Connecticut's largest annual 9/11 tribute riding from Norden Park in Norwalk Conn. through Fairfield County to finish at Bridgeport's Seaside Park.

The town has issued a traffic safety alert for Sunday for the duration of the annual CT United Ride. In a notice posted on the Trumbull website, officials warned of road clsoings and delays for Sunday.

“This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 19th Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut’s largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route 25 south, then turn south onto Route 111 (Main Street). The ride will then travel into Bridgeport.

Motorists should expect road closures and significant delays along this route from approximately 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM on Sunday, September 8th.”