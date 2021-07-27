Plaintiffs propose replacing Bible with Book of Faith

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging the display of a Bible at New Hampshire’s veterans hospital have proposed replacing it with a Book of Faith containing writings and prayers from seven religious groups.

The lawsuit filed in 2019 by two U.S. Air Force veterans against the hospital director said the Bible's inclusion on a table honoring missing veterans and POWs is a violation of the U.S. Constitution. They said the table should be a memorial to all who have served.