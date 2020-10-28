Pizza shop owner gets prison sentence for false tax returns

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey shore pizzeria owner who admitted filing false income tax returns over a span of several years was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in federal prison.

Giuseppe D’Arancio, 61, of Cape May Court House, must also pay $507,246 in restitution to the IRS and will have to serve one year of supervised release once he's freed.

D'Arancio, an owner of Sal’s Ristorante and Pizzeria in Wildwood Crest, had pleaded guilty in January to a complaint charging him with five counts of filing a false income tax return for tax years 2012 through 2016.

Federal prosecutors said D'Arancio and another co-owner used two sets of accounting books to under-report the pizzeria’s taxable income by about $1.2 million between 2012 and 2016. They avoided paying more than $400,000 in taxes.