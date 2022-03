LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Investigators found pipe bombs and a GPS tracking device in a car outside a Lenexa home where police say a gunman killed his ex-girlfriend and a man she was dating before then killing himself.

Investigators also found a so-called ghost gun and other weapons inside the home where Sara Beck, 22, of Belton, Missouri, and John Williamson, 20, of Lenexa, were killed early Sunday morning, television station WDAF reported.