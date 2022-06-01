Pinkett Smith talks hair-loss 'shame,' outcome of Oscar slap

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jada Pinkett Smith turned her husband's Oscar-night blowup into a teachable moment about alopecia areata, the hair-loss disorder affecting her and millions of others that, in some cases, can impact a person's sense of identity.
“Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” Pinkett Smith said on Wednesday's episode of “Red Table Talk."