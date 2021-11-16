Ping-pong ball bounce could determine vaccine mandate's fate GEOFF MULVIHILL, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 1:05 p.m.
The fate of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers could come down to the bounce of a ping-pong ball.
Republican officials in 27 states, employers and several conservative and business organizations filed challenges to the mandate in numerous federal courts shortly after the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration released details of the emergency rule Nov. 4. Several unions also filed challenges in other federal courts, contending it doesn't go far enough.
Written By
GEOFF MULVIHILL