Pima County prosecutors won't charge Tucson police officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Attorney’s Office said Monday that it won't pursue criminal charges against four Tucson police officers in connection with an in-custody death five months ago.

In a 14-page letter, county prosecutors said the office’s review of the case showed “there is insufficient evidence to prove negligent or reckless homicide.”

Authorities said 27-year-old Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez died while in handcuffs following a 911 call from his grandmother that he allegedly was under the influence of drugs and acting strange.

The county Office of the Medical Examiner said Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez’s cause of death was “sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of acute cocaine intoxication and physical restraint with cardiac left ventricular hypertrophy as a significant contributing condition.”

Three of the officers involved resigned after the April 21 incident, but Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said they would’ve been terminated following the investigation.