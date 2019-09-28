Pilot program offers rides to substance abuse services

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A transportation provider in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom has created a pilot program to offer rides to residents needing substance abuse services.

Rural Community Transportation, Inc. says the transportation is available to residents of the Northeast Kingdom and Lamoille County. The Caledonian Record reports the program will fund transportation to essential services like support groups and meetings, recovery centers, drug testing sites, job training and access, as well as all other programs vital for people in recovery.

RCT says the three main barriers to successful recovery from substance use disorders are housing, transportation and employment and the pilot program is aimed at reducing some of those barriers.

