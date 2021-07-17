Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery July 17, 2021 Updated: July 17, 2021 6 a.m.
1 of18 Smoke envelops trees as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns in Doyle, Calif., Friday, July 9, 2021. Noah Berger/AP
2 of18 A youth dives into a drainage ditch alongside an unfinished, abandoned highway in Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Residents directed tubes toward the drainage ditch to fill it with water coming from a nearby mountain in order to do laundry, bathe and collect water to take home, while children use it as a pool. Ariana Cubillos/AP
3 of18 Lebanese soldiers hide from stones behind protective shields as they clash with supporters of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Hariri says he is stepping down, nine months after he was named to the post by the parliament, citing "key differences" with the country's president, Michel Aoun. Hussein Malla/AP
4 of18 Debris hangs on a damaged bridge over the Ahr River in Schuld, Germany, on Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before, the river flowed over its banks after strong rain, causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. Michael Probst/AP
5 of18 A man on crutches walks past people carrying corn flour sacks distributed by World Food Program outside at a police station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The country is in the midst of a heightened security situation after the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Fernando Llano/AP
6 of18 A Kashmiri man inspecting a house where suspected rebels had taken refuge is seen through a hole created by a mortar shell fired by government forces during a gunfight, in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Friday, July 16, 2021. Two suspected rebels were killed in a gunfight in in the disputed region's main city on Friday, officials said, as violence increased in recent weeks. Dar Yasin/AP
7 of18 Children are evacuated from a burning building in downtown Durban, South Africa, Tuesday July 13, 2021, as ongoing violence continues. South Africa's rioting continued Tuesday as police and the military tried to halt the unrest in poor areas of two provinces that began last week after the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Andre Swart/AP
8 of18 A plainclothes officer pursues looters at a shopping center in the Soweto township of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday July 13, 2021. Rioting in the country continued as police and the military struggle to quell the violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. The violence started in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal last week when former President Jacob Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. Themba Hadebe/AP
9 of18 People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus travel in a bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Rafiq Maqbool/AP
10 of18 Plainclothes police detain an anti-government protester during a demonstration over high prices, food shortages and power outages, while some people also called for a change in the government, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Cuba is suffering its worst crisis in years from a combination of the coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed its economy, including the vital tourism industry, inefficiencies in the state-run economy and the tightening of U.S. sanctions on the island. Ramon Espinosa/AP
11 of18 A woman receives calls at the National Center for Security Operations, at the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, days before the annual hajj pilgrimage, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The pilgrimage to Mecca required once in a lifetime of every Muslim who can afford it and is physically able to make it, used to draw more than 2 million people. But for a second straight year it has been curtailed due to the coronavirus with only vaccinated people in Saudi Arabia able to participate. Amr Nabil/AP
12 of18 Coronavirus patients receive treatment at a hospital in Najaf, Iraq, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Infections in the country have surged to record highs amid a third wave spurred by the more aggressive Delta variant, and long-neglected hospitals suffering the effects of decades of war are overwhelmed with severely ill patients. Anmar Khalil/AP
13 of18 People walk on salt flats in Badwater Basin, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley, in southeastern California's Mojave Desert, reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53 Celsius) on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service's reading at Furnace Creek. The previous day's temperature reached 130 F (54 C). John Locher/AP
14 of18 A woman stands outside while cleaning mud and water out of her house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday, July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. Francisco Seco/AP
15 of18 Fans celebrate in Rome, Monday, July 12, 2021, after Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020 soccer championships in a final played at Wembley Stadium in London. The score was 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Riccardo De Luca/AP
16 of18 People hold umbrellas as they walk in a heavy rain near the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, western Japan Thursday, July 15, 2021. Aug. 6, 2021, marks the 76th anniversary of the WWII U.S. atomic bombing. Eugene Hoshiko/AP
17 of18 People visit a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Champlain Towers South condo building collapse, as they gather for a multi-faith vigil near the site where the building once stood, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell/AP
18 of18 People walk past the Petion-Ville market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, late Wednesday, July 14, 2021. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Matias Delacroix/AP
JULY 10 - 16, 2021
From a youth diving into a drainage ditch in Venezuela, to flooding in Europe, to unrest in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.