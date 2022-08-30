Photos: Trumbull public schools reopen for the new school year Staff reports Aug. 30, 2022
Speech pathologist Kaelyn Bonaventura shares a hug with a returning student during first day of school at Tashua Elementary School in Trumbull, Conn. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Happy students return for the first day of school at Tashua Elementary School in Trumbull, Conn. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Principal Jen Neumeyer, center, welcomes back students for the first day of school at Tashua Elementary School in Trumbull, Conn. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Students pose for a picture after getting off the bus during first day of school at Tashua Elementary School in Trumbull, Conn. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Parent volunteer Amanda Wagner walks two new kindergarten students from their bus to their class during first day of school at Tashua Elementary School in Trumbull, Conn. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Students return for the first day of school at Tashua Elementary School in Trumbull, Conn. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Trumbull Superintendent of Schools Martin Semmel welcomes students for first day of school at Tashua Elementary School in Trumbull, Conn. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
TRUMBULL — The district’s nine public schools resumed classes on Tuesday, welcoming back 6,882 students.
Though districts elsewhere in the country have struggled with staffing, Superintendent of Schools Martin Semmel said in his
August newsletter to parents that the district is “very fortunate to have most of our teaching staff returning and we hired 34 new certified staff and 23 new support staff.”