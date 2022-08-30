Skip to main content
Photos: Trumbull public schools reopen for the new school year

Staff reports

Speech pathologist Kaelyn Bonaventura shares a hug with a returning student during first day of school at Tashua Elementary School in Trumbull, Conn. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

TRUMBULL — The district’s nine public schools resumed classes on Tuesday, welcoming back 6,882 students.

Though districts elsewhere in the country have struggled with staffing, Superintendent of Schools Martin Semmel said in his August newsletter to parents that the district is “very fortunate to have most of our teaching staff returning and we hired 34 new certified staff and 23 new support staff.”

Semmel said he had plans to tour all of the districts’ schools on the first day, and Tashua Elementary was his first stop.

