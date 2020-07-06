Photos: Community pools reopen in Trumbull and Monroe, Shelton still closed

Jane Bellows, 4, of Trumbull, practices swimming under the watchful eye of her mom, Erin, during opening day at the Tashua pool in Trumbull, Conn. on Monday, July 6, 2020. Residents need to sign up for visits in advance, with a maximum of fifty visitors allowed at a time.

As Monday morning temperatures rose through the 80s, local residents got a chance to cool off at the town pool as the swim facilities in Monroe and Trumbull were open for the first time all season. Safety restrictions remain in place, however.

In Trumbull, the pool at Robert Beach Park opened at 10 a.m., with residents able to sign up for two-hour sessions from 10 to noon, 1 to 3 and 4 to 6 p.m. The pool at Tashua Knolls will follow a similar schedule, with sessions starting and ending a half hour later. The pools will be open daily until Sept. 8.

In Monroe, the Ron Wallisa Memorial Pool at Wolfe Park also is open daily, with residents being admitted by reservation only in three daily shifts. The three-hour shifts begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue, with 30-minute intervals between shifts, until 7:30 p.m.

Great Hollow Lake beach is also open for swimming between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The pool inside the Shelton Community Center remains closed.

Pools throughout the area are reopening with limited capacity and enforced social distancing protocols. Trumbull rules, spelled out on the town’s website, stipulate six feet between swimmers, mandatory showering before entering the pool, and a walk lane around the pool to prevent swimmers from coming into contact with other groups. Changing rooms at both pools remain closed.