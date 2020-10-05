Phoenix police: 4 arrested in ID theft scam to get car loans

PHOENIX (AP) — Four people have been arrested over alleged identity theft in a scheme to obtain at least $190,000 in car loans, according to Phoenix police.

They said the four used other people’s personal information and fake business names to get the loans online.

The victims include four national financial institutions and one resident of Arizona, another in Nevada and a third person in Georgia.

Police said the scheme was conducted between Jan. 22 and July 6 in Phoenix and Scottsdale before the suspects were tracked down.

They said 39-year-old Jared Carpel ,35-year-old Ashley Brazen, 70-year-old Brigida Manibusan and 42-year-old Leanne Chavarin all are facing charges of fraudulent scheme and theft by fraud.

Brazen also has been charged with money laundering while Manibusan faces charges of illegal control of an enterprise, forgery and aggravated identity theft, according to police.

They said Carpal also is accused of illegal control of an enterprise, money laundering, forgery, computer tampering and aggravated identity theft.

It was unclear Sunday if any of the four suspects have a lawyer yet.