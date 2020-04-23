Phoenix plans to spend federal aid on housing support

Nearly $18 million of federal funding provided to Phoenix in response to the coronavirus outbreak would pay for housing support that includes renting hotel rooms for homeless people and providing aid to other low-income people.

Mayor Kate Gallego said the city council's unanimous approval Tuesday for use of a grant is the largest investment in fighting homelessness in the city's history.

The city's plans for spending the money include renting about 100 rooms at a hotel to house 100 seniors or people with chronic health issues who are at higher risk for COVID-19.

Other parts of the city's plan include more shelter beds and housing support. The city estimates it could reach 200 individuals and 555 families experiencing homelessness.