Phoebe the cat is missing from Daniels Farm area

Phoebe, a 3-pound black/brown/white calico has been missing since she escaped from her home on Oldfield Road Saturday afternoon.

She is described as an indoor cat that has never spent any time outdoors. Anyone who sees Phoebe should call 203-981-7881.

