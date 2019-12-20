Philly judge accused of sticking club with unpaid fees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A county judge in Philadelphia was accused Friday of failing to pay thousands in dues to a fitness and social club and ignoring litigation aimed at getting him to pay up.

Common Pleas Judge Scott DiClaudio also faces allegations by the Judicial Conduct Board that he did not disclose tax liens on his assets placed by the state Revenue Department, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

DiClaudio did not return a phone message seeking comment left at his judicial chambers.

The paper said the Cynwyd Club began seeking the money in 2015, and that after the club got a favorable ruling that he pay them $4,000, DiClaudio apparently ignored subsequent legal proceedings.

The judge appeared in Norristown on Oct. 24 to settle the case, agreeing to pay $9,500, the Inquirer reported.

The state Revenue Department filed $300,000 worth of liens against him over six years ending in 2017. He is accused of repeatedly failing to disclose those tax liens on the statement of financial interests that judges must file annually.