PhRMA files suit against state's prescription drug laws

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A drug company trade group has filed a legal challenge to Oregon laws designed to curb prescription prices.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Wednesday that the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America filed suit in Eugene against two bills that passed the Oregon Legislature with bipartisan support.

The trade group is challenging House Bill 4005, requiring drug companies to “report annually information to Department of Consumer and Business Services regarding prices of prescription drugs and costs associated with developing and marketing prescription drugs.”

The group is also suing over House Bill 2658, which requires drug companies to notify the the department 60 days before substantial price increases on prescription drugs.

PhRMA executive James Stansel said in a statement that there’s no doubt Oregonians are struggling to afford health care, but that the two bills do nothing to help them.

The suit is no surprise, according to Numi Lee Griffith, a health care advocate for OSPIRG, an Oregon-based nonprofit group that advocates for consumers’ interests. She said they group tried a similar tactic in California after the Legislature there passed a transparency law.