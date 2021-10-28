Pfizer vaccines for kids age 5 to 11 soon expected in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials are expecting to receive 95,000 kid-sized coronavirus vaccines as soon as next week, ahead of the expected final federal approval of the shots for 5- to 11-year-olds.
They are coordinating with pediatricians, family practice clinics and other health care providers to distribute the approved doses produced by Pfizer. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel endorsed the vaccines for children on Tuesday and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is expected to issue its formal recommendation next week.