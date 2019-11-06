Petitti wins school board seat by 1 vote

Marie Petitti has won a seat on the Trumbull Board of Education by the closest margin possible.

Petitti received 5,549 votes Tuesday, placing her seventh of the 10 candidates running for the seven-member school board. Fellow Republican Loretta Chory received 5,548 votes, according to unofficial numbers from Secretary of the State Denise Merrill’s office. That tiny margin, .01 percent, is 50 times smaller than the .5 percent threshhold to trigger a recount.

On Wednesday the Town Clerk's office said the results were still unofficial and would not be certified until Thursday. But a short time later Chory conceded the seat.

“I have filed a statement with the Town Clerk waiving my right to a recanvas of the vote,” Chory said. “That means Marie will win.”

Chory, who is the current board chairman and has spent 12 years on the board, said Petitti has earned the seat.

“She has been doing a great job on the board, and really, 12 years is enough,” she said.

Regardless of who won between Petitti and Chory, the board will have a 5-2 Democratic majority. As results came in Tuesday it appeared Chory would hold onto her seat, but by morning, the state website showed the single vote margin for Petitti.

“It's a weird situation because we're both in the same party, and with Loretta being the chairman,” Petitti said. “I went to bed last night thinking I had lost, then I heard we were tied, then I was at a meeting and someone told me I had won by one vote.”