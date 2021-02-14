Petition calls for removal of Trumbull diversity committee chairman over social media comments

2
TRUMBULL — A petition urging the removal of the chairman of the Trumbull Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force for comments she made on social media has garnered more than 200 signatures in just a few days.
The controversy erupted after the Trumbull Police Union Facebook account shared a post put up by Chair Tara Figueroa last July. It was shared on several Trumbull-oriented pages and the union demanded her resignation from the committee. Union President Sgt. Robert Coppola confirmed the page was run by the union executive board with approval from the members.