Greitens investigator pleads guilty to evidence tampering JIM SALTER, Associated Press March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 5:49 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Jury selection starts Thursday, March 24, 2022, in the perjury and evidence tampering case against William Tisaby. He was hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in 2018 to investigate then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, resulting in an invasion of privacy indictment. The case didn't go to trial, but Greitens resigned in June 2018. Prosecutors say Tisaby lied under oath during the Greitens investigation. David A. Lieb/AP Show More Show Less
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The investigator who played a key role in former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation in 2018 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor evidence tampering on Wednesday, a day before jury selection was set to start in his trial on seven felony counts including perjury.
Prosecutors dropped the felony charges against private investigator William Tisaby, replacing it with the one misdemeanor. Tisaby received a suspended sentence of one year of probation.