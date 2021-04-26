Performance venue shows mean hope for tourism traffic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 9,000-seat amphitheater in New Hampshire's Lakes Region is advertising a combination of reduced- and full-capacity shows this summer, and businesses that benefit from people visiting the venue are happy to see some traffic again.

“Of course it’s going to be much better than 2020, but I’m not sure it’s going to be as good as 2019,” Frank Tuscano, general manager of the nearby Fireside Inn and Suites, told The Laconia Daily Sun. “If we can do the numbers like we did in 2018, I’d be very happy.”