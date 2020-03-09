On Ssturday, March 7, Trumbull High School (THS) hosted their Musical Arts Conference (MAC) Percussion and Guard competition. Fifteen percussion ensembles and 28 colorguard ensembles participated. Hillcrest Middle School Percussion Ensemble earned a score of 69.3 and placed first in their class. Trumbull High School Percussion Ensemble earned a score of 82.45 and placed third. THS A Guard scored 78.61 and placed fourth in their class, and THS World Guard earned a score of 88.4 and placed first in their class.
