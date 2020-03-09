  • On Ssturday, March 7, Trumbull High School (THS) hosted their Musical Arts Conference (MAC) Percussion and Guard competition. Fifteen percussion ensembles and 28 colorguard ensembles participated. Hillcrest Middle School Percussion Ensemble earned a score of 69.3 and placed first in their class. Trumbull High School Percussion Ensemble earned a score of 82.45 and placed third. THS A Guard scored 78.61 and placed fourth in their class, and THS World Guard earned a score of 88.4 and placed first in their class. Photo: Photo By David Verespy

    On Ssturday, March 7, Trumbull High School (THS) hosted their Musical Arts Conference (MAC) Percussion and Guard competition. Fifteen percussion ensembles and 28 colorguard ensembles participated. Hillcrest Middle School Percussion Ensemble earned a score of 69.3 and placed first in their class. Trumbull High School Percussion Ensemble earned a score of 82.45 and placed third. THS A Guard scored 78.61 and placed fourth in their class, and THS World Guard earned a score of 88.4 and placed first in their class.

    Photo: Photo By David Verespy
