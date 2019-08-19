Pentagon conducts 1st test of previously banned missile

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the U.S. military has conducted a flight test of a type of missile banned for more than 30 years by a treaty that both the United States and Russia abandoned this month.

The test off the coast of California on Sunday marks the resumption of an arms competition that some analysts worry could increase U.S.-Russian tensions.

The Trump administration says it remains interested in useful arms control but questions Moscow's willingness to adhere to its treaty commitments.

The Pentagon says it tested a modified ground-launched version of a Navy Tomahawk cruise missile. The department says the missile was launched from San Nicolas Island and accurately struck its target after flying more than 500 kilometers. The missile was armed with a conventional, not nuclear, warhead.