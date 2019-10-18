Pennsylvania's Sept. jobless rate ticks up as payrolls slide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate ticked up in September, as payrolls slid slightly.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania's unemployment rate bumped up one-tenth of a percentage point to 4%. It hit a four-decade low of 3.8% earlier this year.

The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in September.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania's civilian labor force rose by 12,000, nearing the 2012 record of almost 6.5 million, as employment and unemployment each rose.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls dropped by 5,000, after hitting a record high earlier this year. The education and health services sector lost the most jobs, followed by the construction and leisure and hospitality sectors. The trade, transportation and utilities sector rose the most.

The figures are preliminary and could change.