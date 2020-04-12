Pennsylvania reports 13 new deaths among COVID-19 patients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Health Department on Sunday reported 13 additional deaths among COVID-19 patients, raising the total for the pandemic to 507.

The department also reported nearly 1,200 new cases over the previous day, making a total of nearly 23,000 infections across the state since the pandemic hit.

There were 29 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Pennsylvania on Thursday and 78 on Friday, but officials have cautioned that inconsistent reporting on weekends can result in artificially low numbers.

Officials say most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients of that age range.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.