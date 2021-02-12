Pennsylvania may need to delay 2022 primary, lawmaker says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania may need to postpone its primary election next year because of late-arriving data from the U.S. Census Bureau that is necessary to redraw legislative and congressional districts, the state Senate’s ranking member said Friday.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, said it will be difficult to redraw district boundaries quickly enough to give would-be candidates time to make decisions about whether to run and gather enough petition signatures to get on the ballot.