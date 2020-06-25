Pence heads to Ohio for unveiling of electric truck

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Ohio on Thursday for the unveiling of a new electric pickup truck being built by a start-up company in the massive factory that once housed GM’s Lordstown assembly plant.

The Endurance is being manufactured by Lordstown Motor Corp., outside Youngstown, which is expected to sell for around $52,000 after federal tax credits.

The company plans to hire hundreds of workers this year to build the truck. GM employed 4,500 workers at its peak in Lordstown. The GM plant closed in March 2019.

Pence is scheduled to speak around noon and then attend an event with law enforcement and community leaders.

While the state Democratic chairman called the event a misguided “photo op,” Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan said he welcomes Pence's visit and looks forward to working with the Trump administration to ensure Lordstown Motors' success.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine decided against attending the unveiling, saying he and first lady Fran DeWine have been avoiding crowds because of the coronavirus.