OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Security fencing around the Washington Capitol will remain in place, but state officials announced Thursday that the public will now be allowed to walk around within the perimeter.

The state's Department of Enterprise Services said that while the area remains closed to vehicles, pedestrian access gates have been added at several locations, and the public can access the previously closed off areas from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.