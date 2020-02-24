Pedestrian from France killed by vehicle in Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 21-year-old woman from France was struck and killed by a vehicle that spun out of control during a weekend crash and struck her while she crossed a downtown intersection, authorities said Monday.

Lisa Alyssa Mokhtari of Paris died of multiple injuries and medical examiners ruled her death on Saturday as an accident, Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said.

Motorist Zerihun Lakew, 30, of Las Vegas, received minor injuries when the 2018 Toyota Prius he was driving failed to stop for a red light, hit a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and then struck Mokhtari in a marked crosswalk, police said.

Mokhtari was pronounced dead at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The 36-year-old driver of the pickup was not injured.

Police said Lakew did not show signs of driving while impaired. He wasn't arrested and the crash remained under investigation.