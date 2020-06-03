Peaceful marches contrast recent violence over Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Several thousand people congregated at the state Capitol in St. Paul for a peaceful protest Tuesday organized by high school students in metro area.

The sit-in on the Capitol's front lawn and steps was in contrast to the civil unrest that has roiled the Twin Cities since George Floyd died May 25 after being pinned face down, handcuffed behind his back, by Minneapolis police officers who suspected he had passed a counterfeit bill at a nearby grocery store.

Army National Guard soldiers handed out bottled water during the protest.

Also in St. Paul, faith leaders from several congregations marched with hundreds past the ruins of burned businesses to the boarded up Target store that was the epicenter of protesting, rioting and looting last week.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell and St. Paul Fire Chief Butch Inks walked alongside clergy members during the march, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

“We know we are all hurting, and we all want justice,” said Stacey L. Smith, pastor of St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in St. Paul’s Old Rondo neighborhood. “And that’s what today is about. We pray that it is healing that will begin today. We’re going to decree and declare today.”,

Four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been fired and one, Derek Chauvin, who held his knee to Floyd's neck while Floyd pleaded for air has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.