Patrol says deputy shot suspect in south-central Nebraska

DEWEESE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting of a suspect by a sheriff's deputy in south-central Nebraska, officials said.

The patrol said in a news release that the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Thursday, when a Nuckolls County sheriff's deputy responded to a 911 call that a suspect in a Clay County investigation was in Deweese.

The patrol said the responded deputy encountered 44-year-old Wesley Blessing, of Hasting. The deputy reported Blessing was armed with a handgun and that he shot Blessing.

Troopers and other law enforcement officers then arrived on the scene and rendered medical aid to Blessing, the patrol said. Blessing was taken to a Hastings hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to a Lincoln hospital.

Officials have not released the name of the deputy who shot Blessing.

Deweese is about 160 miles southwest of Omaha.