Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dead at 93 HILLEL ITALIE, AP National Writer Aug. 11, 2021 Updated: Aug. 11, 2021 2:59 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Patricia Hitchcock O’Connell, the only child of Alfred Hitchcock and an actor herself who made a memorable appearance in her father’s “Strangers on a Train” and championed his work in the decades following his death, has died at age 93.
Hitchcock died Monday in her sleep at home in Thousand Oaks, California, her daughter Tere Carrubba said Wednesday. She died of natural causes, said Carrubba.