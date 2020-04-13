Party like it's 1820: Maine reschedules bicentennial events

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Bicentennial Commission has rescheduled a party in Augusta that was supposed to mark the kickoff of events.

The Statehood Day Ceremony, originally scheduled for March 15, will now take place on Sunday, Sept. 27. And the Maine Bicentennial Parade has been pushed back to Aug. 15.

The commission notes that there could be further postponements, depending on how quickly the state recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The state was a territory of Massachusetts until 1820. Maine voters rejected statehood three times before the War of 1812.

Many Mainers were incensed that the governor of Massachusetts didn't defend the territory. Mainers ultimately voted for statehood on a fourth try, becoming a state on March 15, 1820.