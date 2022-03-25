Parole recommended for 1976 California school bus hijacker DON THOMPSON, Associated Press March 25, 2022 Updated: March 25, 2022 7:12 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 was recommended for parole on Friday with the support of two of the victims.
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after previous panels had denied him parole 17 times.