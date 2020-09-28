Parking lot at Tait Road closed

In conjunction with the project connecting the Pequonnock River Trail from Tait Road to the Vietnam Memorial near Twin Brooks Park, various sections of the parking lot at Tait Road are closed. Depending on the weather and other factors, the parking lot is estimated to be fully reopened by the beginning of November.

Improvements to the parking lot area will include a sidewalk, milling and paving, curb and fence replacement, resetting catch basin tops, and new bicycle stands, benches, signage, striping, grading and landscaping.

During the period of construction, trail users are encouraged to park at alternative locations to access the Pequonnock River Trail. These include Whitney Avenue and Old Mine Park.