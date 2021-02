Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media

TRUMBULL — Town schools are operating full remote on Thursday Feb. 18 as a winter storm is forecast for this afternoon through the evening.

“I was hoping to squeeze in a half day but we are expecting heavy snow to start between 12 and 1 today, right when our youngest learners would be dismissed from school,” Superintendent Martin Semmel wrote on the school system’s website. “These calls are never easy because weather forecasts are only predictions.”