Parish donates backpacks and school supplies

St. Catherine of Siena Parish donated new backpacks and school supplies to inner city Bridgeport students. St. Catherine of Siena Parish donated new backpacks and school supplies to inner city Bridgeport students. Photo: Contributed Photos Photo: Contributed Photos Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Parish donates backpacks and school supplies 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Dozens of students from inner city Bridgeport began the new school year last week with a brand new backpack and all of the school supplies they need for a successful year of learning, thanks to the generosity of parishioners at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Trumbull.

St. Catherine’s Social Justice and Charitable Outreach team, led by Salvatore Spadaccino, conducted the parish’s annual Backpack and School Supplies Drive in August. The backpacks and school supplies collected from the drive benefitted students at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Blessed Sacrament Church, The McGivney Community Center, and the Convent of Mary Immaculate in Bridgeport.

“I am excited that our gifts will make a child proud to begin school and help them learn. I am grateful to each member of the Social Justice Team and Charitable Outreach Team for coordinating this effort,” said Salvatore Spadaccino, Coordinator for the Social Justice and Charitable Outreach team.

Other initiatives that the Social Justice and Charitable Outreach Team has worked on include: Toiletry drive, hat, coat and sweater drive, Thanksgiving food drive, annual parish giving tree, pro-life baby shower and more.

For more information on the Social Justice and Charitable Outreach ministry at St. Catherine of Siena in Trumbull, contact Salvatore Spadaccino at caritas@stcatherinetrumbull.com.