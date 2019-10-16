Parish celebrates Saint John Henry Newman

In thanksgiving for the Canonization of St. John Henry Newman this month, the Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, will hold a weekend-long celebration on Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20.

The homily at each mass will consider the life, thought, and relevance of the Catholic church’s newest saint. The music sung at mass will feature hymns written by St. John Henry Newman. They are: Firmly I Believe and Truly; Lead, Kindly Light; and Praise to the Holiest, which was also sung at the Church’s dedication in March. An authenticated first-class relic of St. John Henry Newman will be available for veneration.

Everyone is welcome to join in these celebrations giving thanks to God for the life, thought, and ministry of the church’s newest saint.

When St. Catherine of Siena Church was consecrated by Bishop Caggiano in March, a relic of St. John Henry Newman was deposited and sealed inside the new altar. At the same time, frames were added around the 14 Stations of the Cross which feature St. John Henry Newman’s Meditations on the Stations of the Cross. Visitors to the church can pray with the new Saint in contemplating our Lord’s journey to Calvary.

Masses will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 4 and 7:15 p.m., and on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 7:30, 9, 10:30 a.m. and noon.

For information, contact the parish office at 203-377-3133.