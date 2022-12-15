Parents of slain UVA student call for stricter gun laws

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a University of Virginia football player killed in a shooting last month called Thursday for stricter gun laws and more mental health support to prevent future gun deaths.
“My son was a loving, caring young man,” Happy Perry, the mother of D'Sean Perry, told reporters at a news conference in Coral Gables, Florida. “He loved his family. He loved his teammates. And this is heartbreaking right now. I would like to advocate on his behalf for mental health and our gun violence laws.”