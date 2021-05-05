Parents excited over prospect of virus shots for children HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 12:05 a.m.
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — After more than a year of fretting over her 13-year son with a rare liver disease, Heather Ousley broke into tears when she learned that he and millions of other youngsters could soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This day is the best day in the history of days!!! I love this day!!!” she texted, joining other parents and educators in welcoming the news that the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s vaccine by next week for children ages 12 to 15.
