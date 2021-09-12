Parents against 'prison-like' facility for autistic clients

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Parents of adults with severe autism and other disabilities say New York officials are threatening to revoke funding for their children's long-term care at out-of-state care centers unless they agree to send their children to a secure, in-state facility.
Some parents believe they have no alternative but to send their adult children to the Sunmount Developmental Center in Franklin County in the Adirondacks, the Times Union of Albany reported Sunday. They describe the facility as remote and prison-like.