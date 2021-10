TRUMBULL — Trumbull Emergency Medical Services has honored paramedic supervisor Andrew Weber with its Distinguished Achievement Award and William Chin, the town’s director of information technology, was recognized as the EMS Supporter of the Year.

The Distinguished Achievement Award “recognizes and commends individuals who have given of their time and talents to improve the level of pre-hospital care,” according to Trumbull EMS.

Weber started in his role a year ago. According to his nomination form, “Andrew has not shied away from hard work since the day he started. He invigorated our field training program, bringing on a team of vested field training officers, and empowering them to strive for excellence. He has rewritten our field training manual, our quality assurance manual and worked to ensure his team understand the changes.”

In addition to his work with the town, Weber is the Region 1 representative for the CT Association of Paramedics and EMTs. He has deployed on several Federal Emergency Management Agency response tours, where he served in a leadership role leading teams during multiple nationwide disasters.

He recently spearheaded the first EMS Mental Wellness Symposium open to EMS providers across the region.

The EMS Supporter of the Year Award was established in 1997 and recognizes those who are “‘behind the scene’ supporters of Emergency Medical Services in Connecticut who are not necessarily EMS practitioners, but rather, the unsung heroes whose work often goes on behind the scene and typically goes unnoticed and unappreciated.”

Chin was recognized largely for the way his technology department helped support Trumbull EMS, particularly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to his nomination form.

“William ‘Bill’ Chin has proven to be the unsung hero of EMS since day one, and without a doubt the pandemic COVID-19 champion,” the form read. “Bill and his small but brilliant team of like-minded technology specialists have made themselves available to our department 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Bill makes EMS and all our public safety teams, including Trumbull police, Trumbull Office of Emergency Management and Trumbull fire companies his priority.”

In addition Sen. Julie Kushner, D-Danbury, was awarded the Legislator of the Year for her work with EMS.