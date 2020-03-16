  • Nicky Photo: Contributed Photo

Nicky is a 7-year-old Parakeet looking for a new home.

Visit Nicky and other pets available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Clay (non-clumping) cat litter, dry cat food, canned cat or dog food (any kind), and laundry detergent. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.