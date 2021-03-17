Paraguay's president survives impeachment bid over pandemic PEDRO SERVÍN, Associated Press March 17, 2021 Updated: March 17, 2021 11:27 p.m.
1 of7 FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2019 file photo, Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez wipes his forehead after addressing the nation, outside the Palacio de Lopez, in Asuncion, Paraguay. Opposition parties have accused President Abdo Benitez of ineptitude during the ongoing COVID pandemic and want him removed from office, but have not been able to garner enough votes in the chamber of deputies on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, to get rid of him. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — President Mario Abdo Benítez survived an opposition attempt in Paraguay's congress to impeach him Wednesday over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while hundreds protested outside the legislature demanding his resignation.
The Chamber of Deputies, which is dominated by his governing Colorado Party, voted 42 to 36 to reject impeachment.